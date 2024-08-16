Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) is Nova R Wealth Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Nova R Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 340,631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,459 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up about 10.2% of Nova R Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Nova R Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $19,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 322.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,096,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,045,588,000 after purchasing an additional 52,754,036 shares during the last quarter. Nepc LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $263,750,000. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $200,889,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 90.2% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 4,034,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 92.0% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,160,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514,349 shares during the last quarter.

VGIT traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $59.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,290,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,493,224. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.33. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $56.07 and a 1-year high of $60.55.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.1847 dividend. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

