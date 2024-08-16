Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Bar Harbor Wealth Management

Bar Harbor Wealth Management lowered its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 38.9% during the second quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 4,660 shares in the last quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $394,000. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 14,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC now owns 149,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,554,000 after purchasing an additional 16,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 2,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,246,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,282,782. The firm has a market cap of $35.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.72. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $70.61 and a twelve month high of $92.13.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

