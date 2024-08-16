Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Acquired by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 0.8% of Valley National Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $47,469,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $523,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 10,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $254.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,797. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $195.63 and a 1-year high of $268.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $251.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.69.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

