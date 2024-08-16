Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC) Sets New 1-Year High at $78.17

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $78.17 and last traded at $78.14, with a volume of 2254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.90.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.01.

Get Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund alerts:

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.279 per share. This represents a $3.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 3,045.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 31,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 30,761 shares during the period. Dupree Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Bfsg LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 23,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 97,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,528,000 after acquiring an additional 11,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 41,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (VTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is a fund-of-funds. It tracks an index designed to provide exposure to investment-grade US corporate bonds with broad maturities. VTC was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.