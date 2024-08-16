Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC) Sets New 1-Year High at $78.17

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $78.17 and last traded at $78.14, with a volume of 2254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.90.
Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Trading Up 0.2 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.01.
Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.279 per share. This represents a $3.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Company Profile
The Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (VTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is a fund-of-funds. It tracks an index designed to provide exposure to investment-grade US corporate bonds with broad maturities. VTC was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by Vanguard.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Warren Buffett’s Recent Stock Moves: Top Buys and Sells to Watch
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Sea Limited’s E-Commerce and Fintech Strength Fuel Stock Surge
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.