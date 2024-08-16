Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Valley National Advisers Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 95,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,935 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 2.3% of Valley National Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $15,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 488.6% in the fourth quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of VTV stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $167.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,451,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,100,659. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.76. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $131.42 and a 12 month high of $169.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

