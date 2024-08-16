Verasity (VRA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $3.88 Million

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 16th. In the last week, Verasity has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar. One Verasity token can now be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Verasity has a total market cap of $24.13 million and approximately $3.88 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000897 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Verasity Token Profile

Verasity uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 98,930,514,635 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,930,514,635 tokens. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Verasity

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

