Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Verastem from $34.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Verastem from $21.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of Verastem from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Verastem from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Verastem from $17.50 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.86.

Verastem stock opened at $2.33 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.28. Verastem has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $14.22.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $10.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verastem will post -4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verastem

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSTM. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verastem by 114,375.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 9,150 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verastem in the second quarter worth about $82,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Verastem by 4,172.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 28,119 shares during the period. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verastem in the first quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Verastem in the second quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its product candidates are Avutometinib, an orally available small molecule RAF/MEK clamp that inhibits the ras sarcoma RAF/MEK, ERK mitogen activated pathway kinase pathway which is involved in cell proliferation, migration, transformation, and survival of tumor cells; and Defactinib, an oral small molecule inhibitor of FAK and proline-rich tyrosine kinase for various solid tumors.

