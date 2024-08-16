Verge (XVG) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.16 Million

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 16th. Over the last week, Verge has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar. Verge has a market capitalization of $57.51 million and $2.16 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can currently be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,160.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000170 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $339.50 or 0.00573860 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00010216 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.45 or 0.00112319 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00031691 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $149.42 or 0.00252559 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00036660 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.12 or 0.00072886 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
Verge Coin Profile
Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Verge Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.