Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Short Interest Update

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 950,300 shares, a decline of 31.6% from the July 15th total of 1,390,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 371,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Veritex stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.98. The company had a trading volume of 177,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,064. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.38. Veritex has a 12-month low of $15.93 and a 12-month high of $25.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.90 and its 200-day moving average is $20.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). Veritex had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $106.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.39 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Veritex will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.51%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Veritex by 968.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 566,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,603,000 after buying an additional 513,284 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veritex in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,139,000. F M Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex in the second quarter worth approximately $8,483,000. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Veritex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,144,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Veritex by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,853,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,139,000 after purchasing an additional 305,980 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VBTX. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Veritex from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Veritex from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Veritex from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

