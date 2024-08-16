Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Price Target Cut to $29.00

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on VERV. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Verve Therapeutics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $25.20.

Verve Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VERV opened at $4.54 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.49. Verve Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $20.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.84.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 million. Verve Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 933.08% and a negative return on equity of 35.20%. Verve Therapeutics’s revenue was up 219.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.87) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Verve Therapeutics will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 15.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,331,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,080,000 after acquiring an additional 859,382 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Verve Therapeutics by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,980,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,003 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,592,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,347,000 after buying an additional 194,594 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,592,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,424,000 after buying an additional 194,594 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 138.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 474,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after buying an additional 275,173 shares during the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verve Therapeutics Company Profile

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver; and VERVE-102, a product candidate that targets the PCSK9 gene for the treatment of HeFH.

