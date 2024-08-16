Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning.

VIAV has been the subject of several other research reports. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a positive rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Viavi Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.00 to $8.25 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Argus raised shares of Viavi Solutions to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.71.

Shares of Viavi Solutions stock opened at $8.10 on Monday. Viavi Solutions has a 52-week low of $6.60 and a 52-week high of $11.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.43 and a 200 day moving average of $8.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -405.00 and a beta of 0.91.

In related news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 7,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total transaction of $55,076.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,631 shares in the company, valued at $267,945.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 11.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,326 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 1.9% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 112,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 33,210 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 51,146 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 1.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 194,787 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 2,754 shares during the last quarter. 95.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

