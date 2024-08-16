Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Earns Market Perform Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group restated their market perform rating on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s FY2025 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on VSCO. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Victoria’s Secret & Co. currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.80.

Shares of NYSE VSCO traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,574,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,871,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.60. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.62 and a fifty-two week high of $30.80.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 46.52% and a net margin of 1.71%. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSCO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,986,000. Natixis grew its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1,100,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 275,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,330,000 after buying an additional 275,000 shares during the period. River Global Investors LLP increased its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. River Global Investors LLP now owns 43,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 6,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 221.7% during the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 72,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 49,718 shares in the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, and athleisure and swim, as well as fragrances and body care; and loungewear, knit tops, activewear, and accessories and beauty under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brands.

