Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.34-0.39 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of decline of 1-2% yr/yr to $13.98-1.41 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.40 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 0.340-0.390 EPS.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Trading Up 9.8 %

NYSE VSCO opened at $24.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 52 week low of $13.62 and a 52 week high of $30.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.60. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.08.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 46.52%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VSCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.80.

About Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, and athleisure and swim, as well as fragrances and body care; and loungewear, knit tops, activewear, and accessories and beauty under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brands.

