Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Shares Bought by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB grew its stake in shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 750,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Victory Capital were worth $35,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 53.6% in the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 7,639 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in Victory Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,517,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Victory Capital by 271.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 9,736 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Victory Capital by 7.7% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 42.6% in the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Trading Up 2.4 %

Victory Capital stock traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.73. The stock had a trading volume of 657,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,839. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.82. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.66 and a twelve month high of $54.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.93.

Victory Capital Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This is an increase from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 45.40%.

A number of analysts recently commented on VCTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Victory Capital from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Victory Capital in a research note on Monday, May 13th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Victory Capital from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Victory Capital from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.63.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

