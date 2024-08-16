Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Shares Down 2%

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $55.50 and last traded at $55.88. 332,476 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 4,666,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.00.

VKTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.78.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.53. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.06 and a beta of 1.03.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.06. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Viking Therapeutics news, CEO Brian Lian sold 115,859 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $6,671,161.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,354,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,596,696.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Marianna Mancini sold 18,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total transaction of $1,029,825.38. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 362,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,689,572.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Lian sold 115,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $6,671,161.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,354,927 shares in the company, valued at $135,596,696.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 154,671 shares of company stock valued at $8,896,805. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,381,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,157,000 after purchasing an additional 97,552 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $1,422,000. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,274,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,727,000 after purchasing an additional 311,681 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $4,872,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

