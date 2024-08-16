Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Trading Up 2.9%

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) was up 2.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $58.31 and last traded at $57.84. Approximately 629,950 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 4,702,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VKTX shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.78.

Viking Therapeutics Stock Down 0.5 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.53. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.98 and a beta of 1.03.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.06. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Brian Lian sold 115,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $6,671,161.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,354,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,596,696.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Viking Therapeutics news, COO Marianna Mancini sold 18,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total value of $1,029,825.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 362,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,689,572.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Lian sold 115,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $6,671,161.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,354,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,596,696.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,671 shares of company stock valued at $8,896,805 over the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viking Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Second Line Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,506,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 3.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $302,000. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 107.2% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 33,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after buying an additional 17,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $5,036,000. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

Featured Stories

