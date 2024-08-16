Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM) Short Interest Update

Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700,000 shares, a growth of 21.8% from the July 15th total of 3,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 966,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Viper Energy from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Viper Energy from $44.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities increased their target price on Viper Energy from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Viper Energy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viper Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.71.

Institutional Trading of Viper Energy

Viper Energy Trading Down 1.7 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNOM. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Viper Energy by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,013 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Viper Energy by 119.2% during the 2nd quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,834 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in Viper Energy by 962.3% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 94.4% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,158 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VNOM stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.85. 687,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 950,776. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.57 and a 200 day moving average of $38.12. The company has a quick ratio of 7.06, a current ratio of 7.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Viper Energy has a 1 year low of $26.71 and a 1 year high of $47.69. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.74.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $216.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.28 million. Viper Energy had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 8.46%. Viper Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Viper Energy will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Viper Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Viper Energy’s payout ratio is 39.71%.

About Viper Energy

Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

