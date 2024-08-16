Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFA – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 155,103 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the previous session’s volume of 276,444 shares.The stock last traded at $21.52 and had previously closed at $21.50.

Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFA – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF Company Profile

The Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (PFFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SP US Preferred Stock index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US preferred stock that leverages the portfolio to varying degrees. The fund seeks current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary goal.

