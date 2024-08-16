Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB increased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,859,671 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,504 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned 0.10% of Visa worth $488,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,959 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,155,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,519,197 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $655,999,000 after purchasing an additional 25,366 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,098,000. Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. grew its position in shares of Visa by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 15,409 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on V. Mizuho upped their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $297.00 price objective (down from $305.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Visa from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Visa from $321.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.25.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of Visa stock traded up $0.56 on Friday, hitting $267.36. The stock had a trading volume of 5,110,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,227,860. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $227.78 and a 52-week high of $290.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $488.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $266.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $273.64.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.42. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

