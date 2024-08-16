Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $19.54

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.54 and last traded at $19.60, with a volume of 497100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TD Cowen dropped their price target on Vishay Intertechnology from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.43.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $741.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Vishay Intertechnology’s revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Vishay Intertechnology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.99%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 59,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $851,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 9,366 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 321,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,698,000 after buying an additional 30,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 48,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vishay Intertechnology

(Get Free Report)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.