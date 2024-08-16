Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of IHD stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.40. 54,085 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,076. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.26. Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has a 52-week low of $4.49 and a 52-week high of $5.52.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Company Profile

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

