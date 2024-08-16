Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSEARCA:IGA) Plans $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSEARCA:IGA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.
Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund Price Performance
NYSEARCA IGA traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $9.32. 28,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,905. Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $7.77 and a twelve month high of $9.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.81.
Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund Company Profile
