Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSEARCA:IGA) Plans $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSEARCA:IGA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.

Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund Price Performance

NYSEARCA IGA traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $9.32. 28,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,905. Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $7.77 and a twelve month high of $9.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.81.

Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC, Voya Investment Management Co LLC, and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

