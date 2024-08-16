Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) Price Target Lowered to $2.00 at Craig Hallum

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Craig Hallum from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Vuzix Stock Up 1.7 %

Vuzix stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.87. The stock had a trading volume of 329,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,954. Vuzix has a 52-week low of $0.83 and a 52-week high of $4.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.39. The stock has a market cap of $56.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.53.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.52). Vuzix had a negative return on equity of 97.98% and a negative net margin of 1,285.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Vuzix

Vuzix Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vuzix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vuzix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vuzix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vuzix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vuzix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.87% of the company’s stock.

Vuzix Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It provides monocular smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, defense and security, and medical markets; Vuzix Z100, Vuzix Blade, and Vuzix Shield smart glasses; original equipment manufacturer waveguide optics and display engines; and Mobilium logistics mobility software, which removes traditional middleware, and supports various ERP systems and modern-day warehouse picking with wearable devices, as well as custom solutions and engineering solutions.

