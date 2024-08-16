Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target Raised to $81.00 at UBS Group

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $74.00 to $81.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.35% from the stock’s previous close.

WMT has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Walmart from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler began coverage on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Walmart from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Walmart from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.68.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.40. 6,297,096 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,555,613. The stock has a market capitalization of $590.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.19. Walmart has a twelve month low of $49.85 and a twelve month high of $74.44.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Walmart will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn sold 30,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $1,944,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,386,389.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $1,944,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 144,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,386,389.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $207,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 387,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,787,946.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,000,613 shares of company stock worth $725,932,010. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 199.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 411,745,334 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $24,774,717,000 after buying an additional 274,229,968 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Walmart by 181.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,861,234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,421,342,000 after acquiring an additional 36,625,314 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 36,282,740 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,456,704,000 after acquiring an additional 644,353 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Walmart by 183.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,172,985 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,755,339,000 after purchasing an additional 18,865,484 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $3,674,652,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

