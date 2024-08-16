Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) PT Lowered to $94.00

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Macquarie from $107.00 to $94.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Macquarie currently has a neutral rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a buy rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $118.21.

NYSE:DIS opened at $88.81 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.84. Walt Disney has a twelve month low of $78.73 and a twelve month high of $123.74. The stock has a market cap of $161.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.53, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walt Disney will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Calvin Mcdonald purchased 11,756 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,897,943.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 153,769,084 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $18,815,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,582 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $1,938,647,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 10.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,883,983 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,477,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,730 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Walt Disney by 3.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,281,047 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,417,958,000 after acquiring an additional 425,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $1,490,492,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

