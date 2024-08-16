Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Shares Up 0.2%

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $86.54 and last traded at $85.81. 2,415,516 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 11,639,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.21.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DIS

Walt Disney Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $162.77 billion, a PE ratio of 96.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.84.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Calvin Mcdonald acquired 11,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $31,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 380 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.