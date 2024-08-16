WEBTOON Entertainment (NASDAQ:WBTN) Price Target Cut to $55.00

WEBTOON Entertainment (NASDAQ:WBTN – Free Report) had its price objective cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WBTN. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on WEBTOON Entertainment in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on WEBTOON Entertainment in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on WEBTOON Entertainment from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on WEBTOON Entertainment in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WEBTOON Entertainment presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $29.20.

Shares of WBTN opened at $12.37 on Monday. WEBTOON Entertainment has a 52-week low of $11.15 and a 52-week high of $25.66.

WEBTOON Entertainment (NASDAQ:WBTN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.92. The business had revenue of $320.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. WEBTOON Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WEBTOON Entertainment will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Yongsoo Kim acquired 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.92 per share, for a total transaction of $100,776.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 110,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,432,957.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in WEBTOON Entertainment during the second quarter worth $32,145,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of WEBTOON Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $413,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in WEBTOON Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,352,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in WEBTOON Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,610,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in WEBTOON Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $1,516,000.

Our Vision To be the world’s storytelling technology platform empowering creation by anyone, for everyone. WEBTOON is a global storytelling platform where a vibrant community of creators and users discover, create and share new content. We have pioneered a cultural movement by revolutionizing the storytelling format and democratizing content creation and publication.

