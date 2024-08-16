WEBTOON Entertainment (NASDAQ:WBTN) Shares Down 4.6% After Analyst Downgrade

WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:WBTN – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.6% during trading on Friday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $17.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. WEBTOON Entertainment traded as low as $11.75 and last traded at $11.80. 304,135 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 635,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.37.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on WBTN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on WEBTOON Entertainment from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of WEBTOON Entertainment from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of WEBTOON Entertainment from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of WEBTOON Entertainment in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in WEBTOON Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $114,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in WEBTOON Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $413,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEBTOON Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,256,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of WEBTOON Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,516,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of WEBTOON Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $1,541,000.
WEBTOON Entertainment (NASDAQ:WBTN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $320.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.72 million. WEBTOON Entertainment’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Our Vision To be the world’s storytelling technology platform empowering creation by anyone, for everyone. WEBTOON is a global storytelling platform where a vibrant community of creators and users discover, create and share new content. We have pioneered a cultural movement by revolutionizing the storytelling format and democratizing content creation and publication.
