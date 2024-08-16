Wedbush Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX)

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, RTT News reports. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Chimerix’s Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.96) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Chimerix from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, June 8th.

Chimerix Stock Performance

NASDAQ CMRX opened at $0.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.20. Chimerix has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.97.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23). The business had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 million. Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 41.32% and a negative net margin of 25,337.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Chimerix will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chimerix by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 116,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 22,709 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chimerix during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Vance Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Chimerix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Pale Fire Capital SE increased its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 113.6% in the fourth quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 211,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 112,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Chimerix during the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. Institutional investors own 45.42% of the company’s stock.

About Chimerix

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to improve and extend the lives of patients facing deadly diseases. Its pipeline products include ONC201 a program that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for treating patients with H3 K27M-mutant diffuse glioma, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of rare neuroendocrine tumors; and ONC206, an imipridone, Dopamine Receptor D2 (DRD2) antagonist, and caseinolytic protease P (ClpP) agonist, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for adult and pediatric patients with primary central nervous system tumors.

Featured Articles

