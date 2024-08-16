Wedbush Weighs in on Western Digital Co.’s Q1 2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:WDC)

Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for Western Digital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 15th. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now expects that the data storage provider will earn $3.84 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.73. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Western Digital’s current full-year earnings is $9.34 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Western Digital’s Q2 2026 earnings at $3.81 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.89 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.86 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $13.39 EPS.

WDC has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Western Digital from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Western Digital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.18.

Shares of WDC traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.08. The stock had a trading volume of 445,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,578,421. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.80 and its 200 day moving average is $68.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Western Digital has a 12-month low of $35.62 and a 12-month high of $81.55.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WDC. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Western Digital during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new position in Western Digital in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Western Digital news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 12,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $693,871.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,413 shares in the company, valued at $7,331,098.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Western Digital news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 12,154 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $693,871.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,331,098.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $29,902.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,321 shares in the company, valued at $2,179,473.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,642 shares of company stock valued at $2,714,014. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

