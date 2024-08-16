Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Boosts Position in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Free Report) by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,417 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.26% of Chesapeake Utilities worth $6,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 308.6% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Chesapeake Utilities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 126.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Chesapeake Utilities

In other news, Director Paul L. Maddock, Jr. sold 9,634 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total value of $1,094,037.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,702.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CPK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chesapeake Utilities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Stock Up 0.1 %

CPK traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $114.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,200. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 1-year low of $83.79 and a 1-year high of $120.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.32 and a 200-day moving average of $107.54.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $166.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.70 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 13.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Chesapeake Utilities Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.78%.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.