Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Buys 74,983 Shares of Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS – Free Report) by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 74,983 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.39% of Oil States International worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Oil States International in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Oil States International by 46.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 14,631 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Oil States International by 202.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 52,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 34,979 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Oil States International in the 4th quarter worth about $400,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Oil States International by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 85,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 16,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Oil States International from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Oil States International from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised Oil States International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Oil States International from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.75.

Oil States International Price Performance

Shares of OIS remained flat at $5.06 on Friday. 44,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,183,016. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.93 million, a PE ratio of -126.50 and a beta of 2.67. Oil States International, Inc. has a one year low of $3.91 and a one year high of $8.92.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Oil States International had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Oil States International, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Oil States International Profile

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineered capital equipment and products for the energy, industrial, and military sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products. The Well Site Services segment offers a range of equipment and services that are used to drill for, establish, and maintain the flow of oil and natural gas from a well throughout its lifecycle.

