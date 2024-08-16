Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Buys 8,199 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 27.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,298 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,199 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $7,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FANG. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 7.2% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 809 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,975 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 412 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 3,667 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 4.5% during the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total value of $1,182,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 69,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,736,123.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

FANG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Diamondback Energy from $231.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $249.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.75.

NASDAQ:FANG traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $195.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556,600. The company has a market capitalization of $34.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.08 and a twelve month high of $214.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.32.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.01. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 36.71% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.34 per share. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.29%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

