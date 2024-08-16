Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Buys 846 Shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 165.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 6,423 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 382.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 181,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,643,000 after acquiring an additional 143,739 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 304.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 5.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 193,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,552,000 after purchasing an additional 9,998 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 52.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 950,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,017,000 after purchasing an additional 327,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

TreeHouse Foods Price Performance

Shares of THS traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.20. The stock had a trading volume of 20,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,614. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.28 and a 52 week high of $48.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.37 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TreeHouse Foods ( NYSE:THS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.16. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $788.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on THS. Barclays raised their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, TreeHouse Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

TreeHouse Foods Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

