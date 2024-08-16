Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Cuts Stock Position in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its holdings in shares of LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,218 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.29% of LSI Industries worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYTS. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of LSI Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $680,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC lifted its position in LSI Industries by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 424,848 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,982,000 after acquiring an additional 80,818 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in LSI Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,091,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in LSI Industries by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 258,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after acquiring an additional 94,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 60,493 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 22,363 shares during the period. 73.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LSI Industries Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of LYTS traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,615. The company has a market cap of $433.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.84. LSI Industries Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.44 and a twelve month high of $17.33.

LSI Industries Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.51%.

LYTS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of LSI Industries from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of LSI Industries in a research report on Friday.

Insider Buying and Selling at LSI Industries

In related news, CFO James E. Galeese sold 2,122 shares of LSI Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $32,042.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,571,155. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About LSI Industries

LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.

