Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Decreases Stock Position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its stake in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,241 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Popular were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Popular in the fourth quarter valued at $66,881,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Popular by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,008,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,859,000 after acquiring an additional 366,870 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Popular by 395.0% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 429,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,224,000 after purchasing an additional 342,492 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP purchased a new position in Popular in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,184,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Popular during the first quarter worth approximately $19,997,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Popular alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on BPOP. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Popular from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Hovde Group raised their price objective on Popular from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Popular in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays raised their price target on Popular from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Popular from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Popular presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.22.

Popular Stock Performance

Popular stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.53. 26,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,864. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.40 and its 200 day moving average is $88.27. Popular, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.27 and a 52-week high of $105.01.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.38. Popular had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Popular, Inc. will post 8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Popular

In other Popular news, EVP Gilberto Monzon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $429,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,145,856. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

About Popular

(Free Report)

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.