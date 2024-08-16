Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Grows Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,618 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 635 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.06% of Genuine Parts worth $11,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forza Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,173 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,723 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 4,375.0% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Genuine Parts news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total value of $453,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,967,677.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Genuine Parts from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Genuine Parts from $183.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com cut Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.14.

Genuine Parts stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $138.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,385. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.92 and a 200-day moving average of $146.27. The stock has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.12. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $126.35 and a one year high of $164.45.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

