Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Grows Stock Position in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 17,385 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.09% of CoreCivic worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CXW. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in CoreCivic during the fourth quarter worth $825,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CoreCivic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 70,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 4,199 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoreCivic during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 77,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CXW shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of CoreCivic in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Noble Financial downgraded shares of CoreCivic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of CoreCivic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th.

In other news, insider David K. Churchill sold 35,000 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total transaction of $441,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 229,056 shares in the company, valued at $2,890,686.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider David K. Churchill sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total transaction of $441,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 229,056 shares in the company, valued at $2,890,686.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Garfinkle sold 19,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total transaction of $302,082.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 361,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,489,513.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,896 shares of company stock worth $2,067,582 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

CXW stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.87. 54,999 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 927,550. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.87. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.94 and a 52-week high of $16.54.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $490.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.87 million. CoreCivic had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

