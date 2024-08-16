Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $1.51 Million Holdings in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,493 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,546 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.06% of Ziff Davis worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 0.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,239,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,227,000 after purchasing an additional 10,303 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ziff Davis by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,693,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,771,000 after buying an additional 136,220 shares during the last quarter. CDAM UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 1,181,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,418,000 after buying an additional 247,375 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 575,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,680,000 after buying an additional 21,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis during the fourth quarter worth about $32,202,000. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Ziff Davis alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ZD shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ziff Davis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $58.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ziff Davis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

Ziff Davis Stock Performance

Shares of ZD stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.76. 15,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,353. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.74 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.72. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.76 and a 52-week high of $70.90.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.08). Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $320.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ziff Davis

(Free Report)

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ziff Davis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ziff Davis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.