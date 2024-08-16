Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $1.70 Million Stock Holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 53,139 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of G. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Genpact by 160.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Genpact by 106.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Genpact by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Genpact news, Director N. V. Tyagarajan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total value of $33,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,141. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Genpact from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Genpact from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Genpact from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Genpact from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.25.

Genpact Price Performance

Genpact stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.29. 60,569 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,405,886. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. Genpact Limited has a 12 month low of $29.41 and a 12 month high of $38.51.

Genpact Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.1525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is 17.43%.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

