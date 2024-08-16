Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $1.87 Million Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 152.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 319.3% during the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised Principal Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.50.

Principal Financial Group Trading Up 0.3 %

PFG stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,212. The company has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.21 and a 12 month high of $88.26.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 8.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 54.20%.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

