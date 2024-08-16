Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $6.45 Million Stock Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 30.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,897 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 15,442 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $6,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Universal Health Services during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Universal Health Services during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Universal Health Services during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Universal Health Services during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UHS traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $223.36. The company had a trading volume of 32,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,985. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a one year low of $119.90 and a one year high of $224.34. The company has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $195.11 and its 200-day moving average is $179.65.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The health services provider reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.94. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.78%.

Universal Health Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 24th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the health services provider to repurchase up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

UHS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $183.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $247.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.46.

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 2,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total value of $531,209.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,343,844.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Matthew Jay Peterson sold 15,141 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.85, for a total value of $3,192,479.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,595.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 2,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total transaction of $531,209.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,343,844.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,970 shares of company stock worth $4,653,535. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

