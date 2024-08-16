Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $7.42 Million Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,524 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 651 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $7,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LYB. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,534 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.6% during the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,567 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 13,264 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.9% during the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. 71.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE LYB traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.23. 70,654 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,755,443. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.82 and its 200-day moving average is $98.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.09. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $88.46 and a twelve month high of $107.02.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.01. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 82.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LYB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded LyondellBasell Industries to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.55.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.