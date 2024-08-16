Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $786,000 Position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Free Report) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,367 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,199 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTB. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,455 shares of the bank’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management increased its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 5,688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 80,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.40.

NTB traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.11. The stock had a trading volume of 14,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,489. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a 12 month low of $24.62 and a 12 month high of $40.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.23.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.04. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 25.97%. The business had revenue of $143.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.55%.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile lending, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans, as well as overdraft facilities to commercial and corporate customers.

