Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Increases Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 176,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,296 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $12,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Sysco by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,230,000. Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in Sysco by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 27,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 7,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Sysco by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 6,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Price Performance

Shares of Sysco stock traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $76.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,103,131. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $62.24 and a 52-week high of $82.89. The company has a market capitalization of $37.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 102.09% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Guggenheim raised Sysco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Sysco from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.27.

Read Our Latest Report on SYY

Sysco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.