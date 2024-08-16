Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Purchases 39,284 Shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Free Report) by 16.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 278,215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,284 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in TETRA Technologies were worth $963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TTI. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 39,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 116.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 115,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 62,387 shares during the period. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 261.4% during the 1st quarter. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd now owns 120,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 86,924 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L raised its stake in TETRA Technologies by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 4,811,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,314,000 after acquiring an additional 252,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

TETRA Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TETRA Technologies stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,314. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.88. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.01 and a 52 week high of $6.77. The firm has a market cap of $414.40 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 2.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TETRA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of TETRA Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

About TETRA Technologies

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

