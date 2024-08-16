Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Raises Stake in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,309 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.15% of SMART Global worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of SMART Global by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of SMART Global during the 4th quarter worth $492,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of SMART Global by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 4,253 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in SMART Global by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 328,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,218,000 after purchasing an additional 27,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in SMART Global by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,647 shares during the last quarter.

Get SMART Global alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SGH shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of SMART Global from $27.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SMART Global from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of SMART Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of SMART Global from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

Insider Transactions at SMART Global

In other news, insider Joseph Gates Clark sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,534,194. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other SMART Global news, insider Joseph Gates Clark sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,534,194. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 13,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $308,792.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 211,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,907,511.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,860 shares of company stock worth $513,606. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SMART Global Trading Up 0.6 %

SGH traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,713. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.89. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.66 and a 52-week high of $29.81.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. SMART Global had a positive return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $300.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

SMART Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc, a memory-focused company, engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SMART Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMART Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.