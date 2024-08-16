Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Raises Stock Position in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 177,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,633 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.19% of ACCO Brands worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACCO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,772,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,381,000 after acquiring an additional 706,291 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ACCO Brands during the first quarter worth about $810,000. Caxton Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 421.5% in the 1st quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 150,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 121,331 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA bought a new position in shares of ACCO Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,821,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 64,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 20,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on ACCO. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of ACCO Brands from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. StockNews.com upgraded ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th.

ACCO Brands Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE ACCO traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.99. The stock had a trading volume of 135,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,032. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.21. ACCO Brands Co. has a 1 year low of $4.36 and a 1 year high of $6.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $477.04 million, a P/E ratio of -18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.62.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $438.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.73 million. ACCO Brands had a negative net margin of 10.15% and a positive return on equity of 12.57%. ACCO Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACCO Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -111.11%.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.