Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Reduces Holdings in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its position in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,115 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,761 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in First BanCorp. during the fourth quarter worth about $32,590,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in First BanCorp. by 2,172.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,039,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,101,000 after buying an additional 993,819 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in First BanCorp. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,719,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in First BanCorp. by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,414,701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $393,154,000 after acquiring an additional 448,845 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 18.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,318,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,125,000 after acquiring an additional 207,510 shares in the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other First BanCorp. news, COO Donald Kafka sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total transaction of $1,090,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 174,589 shares in the company, valued at $3,807,786.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other First BanCorp. news, COO Donald Kafka sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total transaction of $1,090,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 174,589 shares in the company, valued at $3,807,786.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carlos Power sold 22,896 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total transaction of $492,950.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 232,340 shares in the company, valued at $5,002,280.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,173 shares of company stock valued at $1,678,490. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on First BanCorp. in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on First BanCorp. from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of First BanCorp. from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Hovde Group boosted their price objective on shares of First BanCorp. from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

NYSE FBP traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,214. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.17 and a 200 day moving average of $17.87. First BanCorp. has a one year low of $12.72 and a one year high of $22.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $304.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.26 million. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 25.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts expect that First BanCorp. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.57%.

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

