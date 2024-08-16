Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Reduces Stock Position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its holdings in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,734 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.25% of Ryder System worth $13,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 116.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 47,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,704,000 after purchasing an additional 25,533 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 206.9% during the 1st quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 8,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 5,608 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 49,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,926,000 after acquiring an additional 14,360 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ryder System during the first quarter worth $463,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Ryder System by 7.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 809,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,301,000 after purchasing an additional 53,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $137.82. The stock had a trading volume of 5,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,275. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $127.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.06. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.31 and a 12 month high of $143.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.29.

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.61 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is an increase from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.98%.

In related news, EVP Francisco Jr. Lopez sold 12,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.32, for a total value of $1,773,543.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,656,570.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 6,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total transaction of $816,101.44. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 5,666 shares in the company, valued at $682,413.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Francisco Jr. Lopez sold 12,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.32, for a total value of $1,773,543.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,656,570.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

R has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Ryder System from $126.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Ryder System in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Ryder System from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.86.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

